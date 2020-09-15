Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Owen Wilson’s New Rom-Com Sounds Very Good

Let's face it: any Jennifer Lopez rom-com news is good news, but this one sounds particularly interesting.
Universal pictures just released the teaser for "Marry Me," a new movie out right in time for Valentine's Day and it has a stacked cast. Along with J.Lo, the film stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and Columbian singer Maluma in his major feature debut.
Based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, the film is described as a "modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media." Lopez plays musical sensation Kat Valdez, who agrees to live-stream her marriage with her fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma — fictional or not, this is officially the hottest couple on Planet Earth and we can't unsee it) in order to boost the sales of their new single and duet, "Marry Me."
When she finds out that Bastian has been cheating on her, however, she freaks out and decides to marry a stranger in the audience watching: divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who was dragged to the event by his daughter. The unexpected sequence of events leads the two down a path toward unexpected true love.
"Marry Me" is directed by Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me) and features original music by Lopez and Maluma, which sounds too perfect to be legal, sorry.
Watch the teaser for "Marry Me" out on February 12, 2021, below.