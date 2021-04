Where To Follow The Circle Cast (& Catfishers) On Instagram

While season 1 of The Circle brought us a beautiful bromance in Joey and Shooby — who ended up coming up first and second — season 2 is way more competitive. The season 2 trailer promised a game that's "more strategic than ever," so we were technically warned. But while that competitive edge might make for bigger twists and turns, it is also kind of a bummer. We know reality show contestants always say they're not there to make friends... but you kind of root for it to happen anyway, especially on The Circle.