This Is Exactly Who Won The Circle & Why

Two big moments leading up to “Finale” suggest Joey is the one to beat. The first arrives in tenth episode “Declare Your Rival,” when he is awarded Superinfluencer status in the second-to-last round of Ratings. Not only does that mean Joey was performing particularly well going into the finale, but that he was given the most power out of everyone in The Circle. As the Superinfluencer, Joey alone is tasked with choosing which player to eliminate. He chooses Sean because he doesn’t “know where he stands” with her, as he explains during “Finale.” This is a move that solidifies Joey’s connections with primary allies like Shubham, Chris, and Sammie, who are now primed to rate him better in the final round.

