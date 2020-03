Sexy Text Messages To Turn Your Lover On

“People might think, ‘I don’t know what to say’ or ‘I’m not creative,’ but you don’t have to dive in with all these kinky, dirty things,” Vanessa Marin , a sex therapist, previously told Refinery29 . “Find a specific language you feel comfortable with… If you’re not comfortable with being too explicit from the get-go, that’s okay — just start slow.” (Also worth mentioning: Only kick off a sexy exchange with someone you know is receptive.)