If you have sexual fantasies you've never acted on, don't worry — you're definitely not alone. Even the sexually adventurous among us can't possibly have made it through every possible sexual scenario. There are countless sex positions, locations, kinks, and couplings to explore. So, if you're looking to get a bit more experienced, then it's time to sit down and write your sex bucket list.
Just like a regular bucket list — which is a check list of experiences you want to have before you die — a sex bucket list forces you to think about what you really want to do in (and out of) the bedroom. It's almost guaranteed to make your sex life a little more exciting. Making a list is just the beginning, though. The real fun comes in checking each item off.
Ahead, we've rounded up some steamy sexual fantasies to inspire your own sex bucket list — and how to actually make them a reality.