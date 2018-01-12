More women than ever before are travelling the world, according to Paula Froelich, the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Travel and founder of the women’s travel site A Broad Abroad. Froelich notes that 65% of adventure-travel bookings at TourRadar.com are now women.
Today's travellers, says Brian Kelly, known in travel circles as "The Points Guy," are looking for a more personalised journey, one of “intimacy, thoughtfulness, mindfulness, [and] experience." People are unwilling to sacrifice their personal interests for traditional trips, he says. "If you're outdoorsy, maybe it's all about hiking ruins. If you're a foodie, maybe it's about a cooking class or a food tour,” says Jenna Mahoney, a romance-travel expert.
People also want to bring more back from their trips than tchotchkes, tans, and Instagrams. "Wellness is huge now," said Sandra Ramani, a wellness travel expert, "and we're seeing people take vacations — maybe even just a weekend — to restore themselves, in terms of exercise, diet, sleep, everything. But, they also want to learn enough to carry some of those habits home with them."
Sometimes the smaller the city, the more rich the experience can be. Mahoney says, “It's about finding places where you can develop intimate memories and not feel like part of the herd." Asked for her favourite locales to visit right now, Froelich demurs: "I'm loathe to even say where people are going. They're just going." We rounded up 15 destinations of the moment, so you can just go.