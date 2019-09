Chastity Belts: The Middle Ages-Esqe Sex Toy You Never Knew You Needed

The real chastity belts that you see in museums were created later, "as curiosities for the prurient, or as jokes for the tasteless," according to The Smithsonian. If you're disappointed by this news — don't be. Chastity belts are very real today and are frequently used in BDSM play as a way to control your partner's orgasm, according to kink website Kinkly . The basic idea is still the same: A chastity belt is made of metal or plastic and covers someone's genitals. There are versions made to cover vulvas as well as versions to lock up penises . No matter what your or your partner's anatomy is, every belt comes with a lock so that the person wearing the belt can't have their genitals touched — even by themselves — unless the person who has the key opens it. Typically, a belt made for penises locks in a flaccid position so that whoever is wearing it can't get an erection.