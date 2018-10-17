Story from Wellness

How To Stay Awake When You're Falling Asleep On Your Desk

Kimberly Truong
photographed by Michael Beckert; produced by Sam Nodelman; modeled by Selah Fong; produced by Yuki Mizuma.
Whenever anyone politely asks me how I am, in addition to saying that I'm "great" to avoid wasting their time with my everyday gripes, I also usually pepper in a little "tired, but great!"
For me, tiredness is a state of being. No matter how much sleep I get, I run out of energy by around 3 p.m. most days. And since I'm not a coffee person, that solution is out of the window.
Other than just sucking it up and slogging it through the rest of the day, I've learned a couple of things about staying awake when your eyelids feel way too heavy. Read on for a few ways to keep yourself awake during the day.
illustrated by Tristan Offit.
Take a nap.

It might not be possible for everyone, but sometimes you really just have to get a little shut-eye.

Unless your workplace is super chill, you probably won't be able to swing a nap at the office, but you might be able to take your lunch break to doze off, whether you're able to stop off at home, or find somewhere nearby to close your eyes for a minute (or 15).
illustrated by Tristan Offit.
Get some sunlight.

Yes, that vitamin D really does work wonders. The natural sunlight helps suppress melatonin, the hormone in your body that regulates your sleep and wakefulness, which can make you feel a little more awake.
illustrated by Tristan Offit.
Take a breath.

Breathing deeply can bring more oxygen to your body, helping to boost your energy levels.
illustrated by Tristan Offit.
Work it out.

You don't have to jump into a gym on your midday break, but a brisk walk around the block to get your body moving can give you some energy.
illustrated by Tristan Offit.
Stay hydrated.

Even being mildly dehydrated can make you feel fatigued, so make sure you're drinking water through the day.
