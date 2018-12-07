Many of our first experiences with the classic party game Truth Or Dare likely involved someone being coerced into revealing their crush, a sloppy kiss with someone you'd rather not be kissing, or the class jerk trying to get everyone to eat something gross.
In a nutshell, it's a game preteens often use to torment each other. But what if it wasn't? What if, instead, Truth Or Dare was a fun and sexy way to make a mundane night with your partner(s) a little more exciting? Or even a way to bring up your desires in a safe, casual, and fun environment?
Coming up with questions for such a game can be difficult, though, so we've done it for you. Ahead, you'll find some truths and dares to get you started. Oh, and friendly reminder: You should feel totally safe refusing to do anything that makes you uncomfortable. This isn't your middle-school Truth Or Dare, after all.