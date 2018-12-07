Story from Sex

17 Sexy Truth Or Dare Questions For A Very Steamy Night

Kasandra Brabaw
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Lauren Perlstein.
Many of our first experiences with the classic party game Truth Or Dare likely involved someone being coerced into revealing their crush, a sloppy kiss with someone you'd rather not be kissing, or the class jerk trying to get everyone to eat something gross.
In a nutshell, it's a game preteens often use to torment each other. But what if it wasn't? What if, instead, Truth Or Dare was a fun and sexy way to make a mundane night with your partner(s) a little more exciting? Or even a way to bring up your desires in a safe, casual, and fun environment?
Coming up with questions for such a game can be difficult, though, so we've done it for you. Ahead, you'll find some truths and dares to get you started. Oh, and friendly reminder: You should feel totally safe refusing to do anything that makes you uncomfortable. This isn't your middle-school Truth Or Dare, after all.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Designed by Paola Delucca.
Related Stories
8 Items To Add To Your Sex Bucket List
How To Have Morning Sex Like In A Star Is Born
Slow Sex: The Key To Your Most Powerful Orgasm

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series