If you're a vagina owner, you're likely aware that your clitoris is a reported "magic button," which can give you orgasms capable of solving world peace and ending world hunger. Yes, the clit exists — and yes, it can give you earth shattering orgasms — but it's all a little more complicated than that.
Much of the clit is actually internal, and the size varies from person to person. Add in differences in what turns you on (one person's Idris Elba is another's Kristen Stewart), and knowing how exactly to use that clitoris to achieve orgasms can get confusing. So, whether you consider yourself well-educated in your anatomy, or you're too scared to put a mirror down there to see what's going on, we think all people with clitorises could benefit from some tips on how to utilize that divine part of their anatomy.
The good news? Clitoral orgasms are the most common type people with vaginas experience. Read on to learn the best masturbation techniques that will help you unlock the so-called "magical" powers of your clit.