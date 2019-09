Raven From Bachelor Is Proof That Not Orgasming Is Totally A Thing

Even though some trolls on Twitter were shaming Raven for bringing up her lack of orgasm, Marin says there's nothing taboo about talking about it. While we don't know the details about Raven's sex life with her ex, it's worth noting that she specifically says, "My ex never made me orgasm" as opposed to, "I never had an orgasm with him." Your partner can be supportive and put effort into exploring what you like, but you shouldn't rely on your partner to "make you" orgasm , Marin says. "There's a myth that an orgasm is just supposed to happen when you have a partner, like it pops out of nowhere." Personal exploration, via masturbation, is actually the way Marin teachers her clients to orgasm. So, if things didn't work out in the Fantasy Suite, masturbation might be one step in Raven's journey (though, of course, we don't know if it's something she's already tried).