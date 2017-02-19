When Nick Viall starts his hometown dates on The Bachelor next week, it looks like his trip to Raven Gates' place gets dirty. Down and dirty. No, I mean really dirty.
In a new promo for the show, The Bachelor himself can be seen rolling around in that Arkansas mud with his girl. Er, make that one of his girls.
With mudding skills like this, Raven is surely a shoe-in to head to the Fantasy Suite, right?
Maybe not. So far this season Nick had sent girls home at the drop of a hat, even when the audience thought he had a connection with them. All that dirty, filthy mud may not be what it seems.
At any rate, there can't be much else to do in Hoxie, AR where the population is under 3,000 people. Since Raven admits that she's a terrible cook in her Bachelor profile, we guess that Nick should go ahead and make a mud pie while he's out there.
.@viallnicholas28 and Raven get down and dirty. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZIR6wydu1C— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 19, 2017
