David Harbour Opens Up About Bipolar Diagnosis & His Time In A Mental Asylum

"I've romanticized two things in my life and both have fallen short. One is being in a mental asylum. Really not as fun as you think it is," he said. "No, but you do have a romantic idea of it – [like] 'you're a genius' — and it just ends up being sad and smells like shit. And the other thing was boating. I just recently went out on a ship in open water and I'd read 'Moby Dick' a million times and it really is not as sexy. It's very similar to the mental asylum experience."