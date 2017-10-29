Story from TV Shows

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Dancing To '80s Hits Is A True Gift

Kaitlin Reilly
Already finished binging on season 2 of Stranger Things? As much as I would love to promise that new episodes are arriving to your Netflix queue shortly, friends don't lie. Fortunately, while another season of the sci-fi series may be many months away, there's no shortage of quality Stranger Things content to come out of the show's sophomore season. My favorite so far? These amazing memes of star David Harbour dancing to '80s hits, which a beautiful soul on the internet has blessed us with.
There's a moment in season 2 of Stranger Things in which Harbour's Jim Hopper puts on a little music and gets a little into it, much to the bewilderment of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who looks at Hopper the way anyone would with a parent who is doing something so tragically embarrassing. (By the way, how cute is it that Eleven is able to be parent-child embarrassed of Hopper?) It's this moment that Twitter user @hopperdancingto decided to meme, and oh my gosh, is it perfect.
Here's Hopper dancing to the Friends theme song, because in the case of the characters from Stranger Things, no one told them life was gonna be this way. And by "this way," I mean filled with cat-eating extradimensional beings and shadow monsters.
However, it's the '80s tunes that Hopper gets down to that are really on brand for Stranger Things. Here, he dances to Wham!'s 1984 track "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."
It's Hall and Oates' tune "You Make My Dreams Come True" that finally got Harbour himself to pay attention. The actor took to Twitter to write:
"Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart. Thank you @hopperdancingto."
Seriously, this meme is better than an Eggo waffle breakfast. We may have another year or so until more Stranger Things, but fortunately, there are endless songs to pair with Hopper's now-infamous scene.
