There's only one show that's more Halloween-friendly than American Horror Story. And, of course, that show is the equally genre-obsessed Stranger Things. The Netflix show leaned pretty hard on its sci-fi roots for season 1, and its sophomore year was all about horror movie vibes. However, season 3 was all about summer, baby, but that doesn't mean it can't be used for Halloween. In fact, that makes things even easier this year, since you've had months to prep your season 3-inspired costumes rather than, uh, 24 hours.
But that doesn't mean we don't expect that you'll need help. Out of respect for Stranger's obvious dedication to all things Hallows' Eve, we found the best costumes you can crib from the Netflix hit. Yes, you can still celebrate the Duffer Brothers' hit despite the fact the beloved Netflix series has strayed from its Halloween roots. So, scroll through the gallery to see all the most creative Stranger Things' Halloween inspiration, from both the show and expert cosplayers alike.
We promise it's not a long list of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) costumes.
The Stranger Kids As The GhostbustersWelcome to pop culture costume-ception, since this idea is one Halloween costume inside of another Halloween costume. For this idea all you need are three other friends and the ability to buy Ghostbusters costumes. To make sure everyone knows you’re the Stranger Things gang, please remember to have everyone bring a pillow case (which will serve as a faux candy bag) with them.
And, as TVLine points out, if you do have a designated Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), he’s the Venkman of the group.
The Wheeler KidsThis recommendation is simply here to remind you there is a third Wheeler child. Nancy and Mike might be out in these Hawkins streets fighting other-worldly demons, but Holly Wheeler (Tinsley Price) is doing the hard work, noticing hands pushing through the walls of the Byer household and generally being adorable.
A Nancy, Mike, and Holly Halloween (Hollyween?) costume is the wholesome friend costume the world deserves.
Lucas is stuck in the upsidown!! @noeudnoir did such an amazing job on the decorations for her Stranger Things Halloween party ?? #lucascosplay #lucasstrangerthings #lucassinclaircosplay #strangerthingscosplay #elevencosplay #eleven #strangerthingseleven #elevenstrangerthings #strangerthingsmike #strangerthingsmikecosplay #netflix #netflixcosplay #johnathanbyers #johnathanbyerscosplay #80s #80skids #thedufferbrothers #strangerthingsparty #halloweenparty
Scoop TroopProbably the best character the Duffer Brothers ever wrote into creation was Robin, Steve’s Scoops Ahoy coworker who eventually won his affection only to drag him for being a jerk in high school and curve him and the male species entirely by coming out as a lesbian in the final episode. Thankfully, their friendship endures into new jobs at the local video store, but let’s be honest: Even though Steve hated his Scoops Ahoy uniform, it’s probably the most fun outfit you could wear this Halloween. Party City already has the full uniform ready for you at just $50, but if you’d rather throw together pieces you might actually wear past October 31, YesStyle has a wide selection of sailor tops that you can pair with shorts, a white waist apron, and a jaunty hat.
