Steve Harrington & His Bat

Meet one of the best couples costumes you’ll see all Halloween. Steve (Joe Keery) swinging a many-nailed bat into the Demogoron is one of the most iconic moments of Stranger Things season 1, and definitely helped his portrayer become one of the Internet’s leading new boyfriends So, it’s only fair to celebrate this truth with a Halloween costume. Whichever half of your couple has the better hair gets to be Steve (obviously!), so they will need their ‘80s rich-boy best, preferably that would include a long sleeve polo shirt of some sort or a blue t-shirt, a dark jacket with the collar-popped, acid wash jeans, and a shining, flowing mane. You'll also probably need a little purple eye shadow to copy Steve's post-fight bruises from Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).For the baseball bat costume, adorn a brown t-shirt-and-pants combo or dress with faux silver spikes, scribble “Louisville-Slugger” somewhere on your ensemble, and you’re set.Happy Demogorgon hunting.