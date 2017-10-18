There's only one show that's more Halloween-friendly than American Horror Story. And, of course, that show is the equally genre-obsessed Stranger Things. The Netflix show leaned pretty hard on its sci-fi roots for season 1, but, its sophomore year will be all about horror movie vibes. That's why it's premiering right in time for Halloween, uses Halloween's unofficial theme song, Michael Jackson's "Thriller," in the trailer, and will take place during Halloween.
Essentially, nothing is spookier this year than Stranger Things 2.0.
Out of respect for Stranger's obvious dedication to all things Hallows' Eve, we found the best costumes you can crib from the Netflix hit. It will likely be the hottest topic over Halloweekend, as the Duffer Brothers' series arrives on Friday, October 27, four days before the big holiday. Scroll through the gallery to see all the most creative Stranger Things' Halloween inspiration, from both the show and expert cosplayers alike.
We promise it's not a long list of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) costumes.