It's not just pumpkin-shaped candy you can look forward to this Halloween: Season 2 of Stranger Things is also set to drop on Netflix over the holiday.
Alas, if you're like most Stranger Things fans, you won't wait too long before binging the entire thing. The good news? Season 3 of Stranger Things is also now officially happening — so don't be too bummed when you get to the last episode.
According to a new Vulture interview with co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the third season of the sci-fi series isn't just being thought about, as previously reported: It's already a go.
However, don't expect the series to overstay its welcome, if it even could in the eyes of fans.
"We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross told the outlet.
"We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt added. "Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."
“They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town," joked Ross.
Executive producer and director Shawn Levy echoed that statement in an interview with Mashable back in May:
"If we stop being character-anchored, and we become pure genre, I think we take the beating heart out of Stranger Things, and we take the thing that people maybe don't write articles about the most, but I think it's what they love the most — these characters on screen," Levy confessed.
We have plenty of time before that happens — and good thing, too. We still have to figure out what the heck is going on with Will's connection to the Upside Down, and how Eleven will reunite with her friends after sacrificing herself in the season 1 finale. Plus, are we supposed to believe that Nancy and Jonathan will remain just friends, or will the love triangle with Steve rage on?
We have at least two seasons ahead to answer those questions — though I hope we get plenty of new ones to ponder over in the show's sophomore outing as well. We'll need plenty of mixed genre goodness to carry us through, and if season 1 of Stranger Things was an indication, the Duffer brothers know how to deliver it.
