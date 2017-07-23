Netflix unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things at Comic-Con in San Diego, CA on Saturday night and it looks like the people of Hawkins, IN are not finished with the Upside Down just yet.
The trailer opens with our four favorite kids, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), huddled around a game of Dragon's Lair at their local arcade, until things flash all around Will and his world turns back into the Upside Down. When we left him at the end of season 1, he was in his family's bathroom, still pulling bits of that world out of himself and having hallucinations that it seems might have been more real than we knew. In a voiceover, he says, "I saw something...I felt it, everywhere." As he talks, we see flashes of his family leaving Hawkins, a doctor studying Will, his mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) covering her mouth in horror, and rotting pumpkins. Ew.
Advertisement
As if this weren't already creepy enough, that's when Michael Jackson's "Thriller" kicks in. Stranger Things did some interesting things musically in the first season, but for the season 2 trailer they mash that synth track from Survive, who scored the show, into "Thriller," which they introduce by way of its famous Vincent Price spoken word introduction and the effect is maximum goosebumps.
While this happens, we get a little taste of what's to come in season 2. It will be set in 1984, as we already knew, and we'll get to see the boys trick or treating dressed as the original Ghostbusters. There appears to be a fair amount of traversing in the Upside Down for Will and Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and the boys manage to catch something wicked in their Ghostbuster's trap. Of course Mike's big sister Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is back, and it's not clear if she's involved with Will's big brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) or with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), but the latter gets a moment of screen time dancing at a Halloween party while doing his best impression of a young Christian Slater impersonating Jack Nicholson — and that's a highly '80s moment.
But then! Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) shows up in the last bit of the trailer, trying to make her way out of the Upside Down. Now let's go back to that game of Dragon's Lair that the boys were playing: it is one of those save the princess games that were so popular in the '80s. Do you think there's a parallel to the guys saving Eleven here? Like, maybe their clue as to how to do it will be found in the video game?
Advertisement
The one person we don't see in this trailer is season 1's big bad, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Will he come back, especially if he knows that Eleven might get free? Or is there a new evil pushing things forward?
We'll have to see on October 27 when Stranger Things season 2 drops on Netflix, just in time for a Halloween binge. Oh, and if you're still wondering if Barb will be back, the answer is still no, according to Vulture, but justice is coming.
Correction: This article originally identified the fictional town of Hawkins as being located in Idaho. It is in Indiana.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement