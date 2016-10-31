This just in: Stranger Things just dropped a fake news report that gives some insight into season 2. More importantly, it hints that there will be justice for Barb.
A new clip checks in with the local Hawkins, Indiana news show, Minute by Minute With Brenda Wood, which is looking into Barb's disappearance. No surprise to see it made the nightly news, since she was the second local teen to go missing.
While Will Byers is back home, it's clear that, just like the internet, Hawkins has not forgotten about Barb, who is described as being "loyal to a fault" to her friend Nancy. And, as someone who can really "rock a pair of mom jeans."
That she certainly could.
The clip's all very tongue-in-cheek, but it also gives some clues to what fans can expect from season 2.
While creators the Duffer Brothers have been unclear of whether Eleven would be back or not, the video has Brenda Wood reporting on a young thief who is stealing a whole lot of waffles. Sound familiar?
Wood asks that if you know the identity of this girl, contact police chief Jim Hopper. It may sound run of the mill, but for fans this could confirm that Hopper is on the lookout for Eleven in this new season.
At New York Comic Con, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, said there "would be a rich emotional arc there for us to explore," when asked if the second season delved into his relationship with the young girl.
While the video certainly teases that idea, it doesn't come anywhere close to confirming it. What we do know for sure is, stay away from Mirkwood this Halloween — and probably every other day of the year.
