Sure, there have been rumblings that the preternaturally mysterious town of Hawkins, IN, would be getting some new residents come season 2 of the Duffer brothers Netflix juggernaut, Stranger Things. Because yes, Barb left a huge (granny-glasses-sized huge) void. But who, exactly, would dare infiltrate the town that essentially abandoned everyone's best friend in the Upside Down? Behold, the brave souls: actors Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sink and Montgomery are officially joining Stranger Things as series regulars in season 2. Sink, who began her career on Broadway in the revival of Annie before starring opposite Helen Mirren in The Audience and landing guest spots on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Americans, will play Max in the next installments of the binge-worthy show. And Max just may be cut from the same cloth as the show's resident badass, Eleven: according to The Hollywood Reporter, she is "a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior, and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era." Also of note are her "complicated history" and general suspicion of those around her.
Montgomery, who plays the Red Ranger in the recently wrapped Power Rangers movie, will be Max's "hyper-confident and edgy older step-brother," Billy. And watch out, Steve, 'cause the new guy in town apparently "steals girlfriends away from their boyfriends, is great at drinking games, and drives a black Camaro."
Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, and Joe Kerry, who plays the aforementioned Steve, have both been promoted from recurring to series regulars for the second season, as well. Meaning maybe, just maybe, Noah will get to rock the Emmys red carpet with the rest of the gang next year. But we don't want to get ahead of ourselves — the Duffer brothers do love a bait and switch, after all.
Just, for the love of all things holy, please bring back Eleven.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sink and Montgomery are officially joining Stranger Things as series regulars in season 2. Sink, who began her career on Broadway in the revival of Annie before starring opposite Helen Mirren in The Audience and landing guest spots on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Americans, will play Max in the next installments of the binge-worthy show. And Max just may be cut from the same cloth as the show's resident badass, Eleven: according to The Hollywood Reporter, she is "a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior, and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era." Also of note are her "complicated history" and general suspicion of those around her.
Montgomery, who plays the Red Ranger in the recently wrapped Power Rangers movie, will be Max's "hyper-confident and edgy older step-brother," Billy. And watch out, Steve, 'cause the new guy in town apparently "steals girlfriends away from their boyfriends, is great at drinking games, and drives a black Camaro."
Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, and Joe Kerry, who plays the aforementioned Steve, have both been promoted from recurring to series regulars for the second season, as well. Meaning maybe, just maybe, Noah will get to rock the Emmys red carpet with the rest of the gang next year. But we don't want to get ahead of ourselves — the Duffer brothers do love a bait and switch, after all.
Just, for the love of all things holy, please bring back Eleven.
Advertisement