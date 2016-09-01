Barb's Wrath Is Terrible To Behold

Beware the wrath of a woman scorned. Or, you know, basically dumped in the Upside Down and forgotten.
The season finale of Stranger Things left fans asking "What about Barb?" and now we're getting some answers. The doomed Barb Holland on the Netflix hit, finally got to mete out some revenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.
This "exclusive deleted scene," a.k.a. a skit obviously made up for the late-night show, shows Barb, played by show writer A.D. Miles, letting her castmates have it. Fallon, meanwhile, plays Steve, who interrupts Lucas, Mike, Dustin, and Eleven's game to bring back Barb.
"Um, what the fuck?" Barb screamed at the kids. "Did you forget about something? Did you forget about old Barb?' Nancy's friend? Sitting on the diving board? Trapped in the fucking Upside Down for the past two months?"
Can't say the kids didn't have it coming. Watch the skit, which sees Barb cough up something nasty, below. RIP, babe.
