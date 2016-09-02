Story from TV Shows

Who Are These New Stranger Things Characters?

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven.
Hawkins, Indiana is getting some new residents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things is casting new characters for its second season. What can we say? Barb left a huge void.

The three new characters include one girl (Max), one boy (Billy), and Roman, an adult who could be played by a man or woman. Roman and Max will be series regulars, while Billy will have a recurring role.

Max could give Eleven (assuming she's still around, ahem) a run for her money. The 13-year-old is described as being "tough and confident," with some mad skateboarding skills. Billy, her 17-year-old stepbrother is an "edgy" and "violent" meathead who "steals people's girlfriends." Be vigilant, Steve.

Finally, Roman will be a 30-something "outsider" who grew up homeless and is battling some demons (literal? metaphorical?) from the past.

Newcomers or not, the core cast from season 1 will still be the focus as the action moves forward to 1984. Dustin 4-eva, y'all.


