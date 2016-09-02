Hawkins, Indiana is getting some new residents.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things is casting new characters for its second season. What can we say? Barb left a huge void.
The three new characters include one girl (Max), one boy (Billy), and Roman, an adult who could be played by a man or woman. Roman and Max will be series regulars, while Billy will have a recurring role.
Max could give Eleven (assuming she's still around, ahem) a run for her money. The 13-year-old is described as being "tough and confident," with some mad skateboarding skills. Billy, her 17-year-old stepbrother is an "edgy" and "violent" meathead who "steals people's girlfriends." Be vigilant, Steve.
Finally, Roman will be a 30-something "outsider" who grew up homeless and is battling some demons (literal? metaphorical?) from the past.
Newcomers or not, the core cast from season 1 will still be the focus as the action moves forward to 1984. Dustin 4-eva, y'all.
