We really thought we had Stranger Things' second season figured out. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer brothers have dashed our premature theorizing about the new season's episode titles.
Matt and Ross Duffer see our efforts. They know we've been bending over backward trying to figure out if "Madmax" is a reference to the movie, and who "The Boy Who Came Back To Life" is. The problem is the episode titles released in the season 2 teaser aren't finalized.
"[In the teaser, we] wanted to provide some hint of where we were going in season 2 without giving anything away," Matt said. "I do think some of the titles will change. There were titles we didn’t want to put on there because we felt like it would give too much away. The whole season was already broken when we did this."
But the pair told THR that the nine titles named in the teaser aren't exactly misinformation. Taken together, they can provide some clues about where the season is headed. "Even if they aren't the final chapter titles, everything in that teaser is major. But they’re ambiguous enough that no one is going to be able to figure it out," Matt said.
The Duffer brothers said they stay away from Reddit and much of the fandom's hypothesizing, but sometimes a compelling idea does make its way to them. "Some of the fan theories online are amazing. Most are wrong," Matt said. "But I’ve read a few that are right or very close."
With this in mind, have another look at the teaser for Stranger Things' second season, below.
