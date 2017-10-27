Under regular circumstances, the weekend before Halloween would be devoted to last minute costume preparations, candy consumption, and parties. But this is not just any pre-Halloween weekend: It's the long-awaited time when fans of Stranger Things can finally return to Hawkins, Indiana, for season two of the Netflix superhit.
If you need to break up your binge watch session, or, if you go through all the episodes too quickly and crave more time in the Upside Down — you're in luck. Plenty of apps and tech companies have partnered with Netflix to offer spooky secret activations. But, as with life in Hawkins, not everything is as it seems, and some of the experiences are tricky to find.
Ahead, everything you need to know to access the Stranger Things Easter eggs in Snapchat, Google Home, Spotify, and more.