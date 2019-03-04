Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Went Wild With PDA At A Hockey Game

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale may not have *officially* confirmed their relationship, but they did everything but at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday night. The rumored couple, who apparently got together after hitting it off at the Golden Globes after party in January, couldn't keep their hands (or tongues) off each other as they hung out in the stadium seats at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
The couple (or, "casual" couple, according to a source speaking to E! News) had quite the whirlwind weekend together. On Saturday night, the two were also spotted attending Saturday Night Live's afterparty. If this is what goes on in public, we can only imagine how the two behave when behind closed after-party doors:
Tag yourself — I'm Antoni Porowski.
This ~whatever-it-is~ with Beckinsale comes shortly after Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement back in October. Grande herself has even commented on the rumored new couple, calling photos of them together "so cute!" when asked by paparazzi about snaps of Davidson and Beckinsale holding hands.
If there's one thing Davidson learned from his relationship with Grande, it's that he prefers to keep his love life private, so we probably won't be hearing about Beckinsale on Weekend Update anytime soon. However, we don't really have to, since photos like these are keeping us in the loop way more than any pithy joke ever could.
