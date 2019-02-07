Ariana Grande Is Aware Of Those Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Photos

Ariana Grande has bigger things to think about than Pete Davidson's newest rumored relationship — like the fact that she has a new album dropping on Friday — but that doesn't mean she didn't have the perfect answer prepared when a paparazzo asked her what she thought of her ex-fiancé's new boo.
Davidson is rumored to be seeing actress Kate Beckinsale after they were spotted leaving the Golden Globes. The two were then seen holding hands earlier this month in L.A. Neither party has officially confirmed the relationship, but they've also made no attempts to hide it. As for Grande? She's not bothered.
Other than that, she's been mum on Davidson since he was publicly named in "Thank U, Next" back in October.
That all might change after her new album drops on Friday. It won't just contain "Thank U, Next," but also "Imagine" and "7 Rings," and a whole bunch of songs we don't know anything about yet. Will there be any more insight into the breakdown of her and Davidson's relationship? Or maybe it will continue in the spirit of "7 Rings" and be filled with anthems about friendship and power. Any answer is a good answer — but if I were Davidson and Beckinsale, I'd get ready to listen.
