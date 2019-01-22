Ariana Grande Is Spilling All The Details Of Her Next Album

Ariana Grande meant it when she said she's not following the music industry's standards when it comes to releasing music. Before fans had recovered from her latest album, Sweetener, the singer was already teasing new music, and has since dropped three additional singles, including smash hit "Thank U, Next." On Monday, Grande made it official: Her fifth album will arrive on February 8.
“Two albums in six months huh. That’s deep. Love u. Talk soon,” the singer, who released "7 Rings" just this past Friday, tweeted.
While we still have a few weeks until the new album's release, we'll be getting the cover, track list, and ability to pre-order this Friday.
We already know the name of the album will be Thank U, Next, and include both the titular track as well as "Imagine" and "7 Rings," and we know that the singer has teased two additional titles: "Needy" and "Remember."
sis is leaking AG5 track names in breathin vid, first one ends up saying "THANK YOU, NEXT" skshdfjsdjf pic.twitter.com/zy4iauWnnM— Peter W. Kaplan (@walkerkaplan) November 7, 2018
If all this feels fast or unorthodox, considering Sweetener just came out over the summer, that's kind of the point.
“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does. I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t,” Grande previously told Billboard. “We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this shit. It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to fucking talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”
