If Holding Hands Means It's On, Congrats To Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson

Following speculation about their relationship status earlier this year, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles club Friday night, People reports. The coupling marks Davidson’s first public romantic link since parting ways with fiancé Ariana Grande. Fans excited over the two’s alleged all-night flirting at January’s Golden Globes after-party (and sharing a car home after) are likely celebrating this development.
The British actress entered Davidson’s comedy set at the Largo at the Coronet through the back. Both stars exited through the back, too, and that is where paparazzi caught them with their fingers intertwined before boarding a waiting vehicle. And we all know what fingers intertwined hand-holding means: it’s serious. Just kidding. Of course it can mean or not mean a garden variety of relational nuances; however, objectively, that full-frontal palm-to-palm touching sure hints that something more than the chaste-seeming alternative of cupped hand-holding. If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s near-constant PDA indicates closeness, Beckinsale and Davidson’s woven fingers surely suggests something similar — and less repressed.
After surviving such a public breakup, the associated tattoo cover-ups and hand-holding are all good signs Davidson is moving on from Grande.
In true comedian fashion, Davidson is turning to humor to continue the process. During Friday’s set, the comic included a joke he has told before about his former flame’s infamous commentary regarding his allegedly enormous penis. According to People, Davidson called the move “genius,” going on to say: “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.”
Beckinsale looks pretty dang happy with Davidson in those paparazzi photos — perhaps her BDE is showing.
