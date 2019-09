If Holding Hands Means It's On, Congrats To Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson

The British actress entered Davidson’s comedy set at the Largo at the Coronet through the back. Both stars exited through the back, too, and that is where paparazzi caught them with their fingers intertwined before boarding a waiting vehicle. And we all know what fingers intertwined hand-holding means: it’s serious. Just kidding. Of course it can mean or not mean a garden variety of relational nuances; however, objectively, that full-frontal palm-to-palm touching sure hints that something more than the chaste-seeming alternative of cupped hand-holding. If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s near-constant PDA indicates closeness, Beckinsale and Davidson’s woven fingers surely suggests something similar — and less repressed.