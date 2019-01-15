"It made me feel weird," he admitted. "This relationship doesn't go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, 'Oh, it didn't go well. He has a big dick, though.' And everybody's like, 'Oh, what a nice girl.' No! Genius is the correct word. There's a reason why she is who she is. She is one of the smartest people in the world. It's true. She is a very tiny girl, right? She has very tiny hands. Everything is fucking fun-sized to her, OK? She knows this! It was a big joke when we first started dating."