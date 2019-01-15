The initial dust on Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's breakup has settled, and now it's a time for reflection. While Davidson attempted to put the issue to bed on Saturday Night Live after the release of Grande's "Thank U, Next," he still has one lingering problem that he brought up in a recent stand-up set at The Bell House in Brooklyn, according to E!.
"So, I don't know if any of you guys have ever been dumped via diss record, but here's how it goes: Historically, in music, in the diss record section, diss records are kind of, like, alluded. It's like alluded, right? Not this song," he said in reference to "Thank U, Next" which referred to him by name. "This song was taken with a slightly different approach. She named all of us right off the bat. Which is a very G, like, 'fuck you' move, which is very cool. I get it.
Advertisement
"It made me feel weird," he admitted. "This relationship doesn't go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, 'Oh, it didn't go well. He has a big dick, though.' And everybody's like, 'Oh, what a nice girl.' No! Genius is the correct word. There's a reason why she is who she is. She is one of the smartest people in the world. It's true. She is a very tiny girl, right? She has very tiny hands. Everything is fucking fun-sized to her, OK? She knows this! It was a big joke when we first started dating."
Now, Davidson claims, he's cursed.
"You sit back and you're like, 'Why?' Why would girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, 'He has a huge dick?' Why would you do that?" he asked. "It's so that every girl who fucks me for the rest of my life is disappointed. It's genius! Sick! Fucking sick!"
Advertisement