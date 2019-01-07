Pete Davidson Had A Night Last Night

If anyone deserved a fun Golden Globes evening, it's Pete Davidson. The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in a troubling Instagram last month and has since stayed off social media. However, he kicked back Sunday night with BFF Machine Gun Kelly and, according to Page Six, may have struck up a new romance with actress Kate Beckinsale.
Davidson most notably pops up in a video on In Style magazine's Instagram, appearing to smoke a joint (or maybe not a joint! Who's to say!) with Machine Gun Kelly in an elevator before the two exit the frame in their dapper suits. Kelly was the first friend to rush to Davidson's side after his Instagram post, tweeting "im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that."
Advertisement
im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.— colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018
In another snap from the night, Davidson is seen getting his cheek licked by comedian Tiffany Haddish, but it's perhaps what happened at the end of the night that's causing the most buzz. Page Six reports that the 25-year-old left with actress Kate Beckinsale after "flirting all night" at the Netflix Golden Globes and, of course, "sipping Moët champagne" — #notsponsored.
While Davidson has been spotted on dates before, this is the first time he's been publicly linked to anyone since his split from fiancé Ariana Grande. However, reps for both stars did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment. Who knows — maybe they just decided to share a Lyft.
Advertisement