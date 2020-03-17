Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Have Reunited — But They Need To Go Inside

When Hannah Brown decided to give her final rose to Jed Wyatt during her run on ABC’s The Bachelorette, fans were devastated by what ultimately turned out to be a bad decision. Over a year later, Bachelor Nation is finally getting the reunion that we deserved — but the timing just couldn’t be worse. Hannah, Tyler...please get back in the house.
After ducking and dodging each other for months, it looks like the universe has brought Hannah back to Bachelor prince Tyler Cameron. The exes met up in Florida last week and have been seen hanging out all over town ever since; just yesterday, Hannah and Tyler played a game of beach volleyball with friends.
Normally, this news would be exciting, especially after the rollercoaster that is their relationship. After Hannah broke up with Jed following the shocking discovery that he had a girlfriend waiting for him at home, she and Tyler teased that they might be giving things another go. But supermodel and Bachelor fan Gigi Hadid was waiting in the wings, and she began dating the Florida heartthrob. The aesthetically-pleasing duo split shortly after, leaving both Tyler and Hannah on the market once again.
So yes, we could finally be getting our happy ending, but given the current state of the world, seeing the Bachelor alums living it up together on the beach is far more hair-raising than it is heartwarming.
The state of Florida has reported almost 200 individual confirmed cases of COVID-19, igniting enough concern that Governor Ron DeSantis quickly moved to close the state’s nightclubs and bars for an entire month. Across the country and around the world, people are being mandated to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and in certain areas, local governments are even establishing curfews to keep people away from each other. Because the virus is spread through respiratory droplets, close physical contact, and contact with contaminated objects, it's crucial that people try to limit their in-person socializing as much as possible. Which means beach volleyball is a huge no-no right now.
We’re happy to see Hannah and Tyler together (though sources told People that the exes are “just friends”), but maybe they could just hang out inside...in their own homes. FaceTime dates are totally a thing now, you know.
