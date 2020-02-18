Story from Celebrity Style

All The Best Looks From The 2020 BRIT Awards

Photo by Mike Marsland/Contributor/Getty Images
The great and the good of the music industry will be celebrated tonight at the BRIT Awards 2020, and stars have started to gather on the red carpet donning their finest garms.
Lizzo, who will be blessing us all with a performance at tonight's event, arrived looking sweet like chocolate (quite literally) in a Hershey's print custom gown by Moschino.
Also performing tonight are Harry Styles, whose burgundy Gucci suit (paired with an eyelet collar, pearls, and lavender nails) included a touching tribute to his ex-girlfriend, the late Caroline Flack; Rod Stewart, who last performed in '93 when he received the Outstanding Contribution Award, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish, who will perform her new James Bond theme tune "No Time To Die" with Hans Zimmer.
Stay tuned on all the best looks from the BRIT Awards 2020 red carpet by clicking through the star-studded slideshow ahead.

