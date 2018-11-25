C: I don't think our relationship would work if these were swept under the carpet. We're frank when we talk about it. I won't hesitate to pull him up if I think he has done something and he won't hesitate to do the same. Obviously I'm more likely to do it. We have honest conversations and he's really open-minded and curious. The other day we were talking about history and he asked me: "What history do you relate to?" In my first year of university it was tough because I was learning so much about race and whiteness and stressing about the paradox that my boyfriend was white. Initially there was a lot of internal conflict but then I realised, I'm not with him because he's white, I'm with him because this is someone I like and he likes me, but that's not an excuse to sweep these issues under the carpet.