Stormzy Is Supporting The Nurses In The Most Stormzy Way

Stormzy is no shrinking violet when it comes to sharing his political views. He's one of the most vocal of Corbyn's famous supporters, having been integral to the Grime4Corbyn movement and leading the "oh, Jeremy Corbyn" chants at Glastonbury.
So, we weren't all that surprised to see him tweeting his support for nurses, a cause also close to the Labour leader's heart. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) initially reached out to him asking for his help raising awareness of the cap on nurses' pay, which they say is putting people off a career in nursing and putting patients at risk.
Advertisement
"@Stormzy1 please support nursing staff by telling the Govt to lift the pay cap ahead of our rally tomorrow," the RCN's tweet read, alongside a link publicising a #ScrapTheCap protest taking place today in London.
Stormzy retweeted their appeal and added his own little message to the government. "Lift the pay gap you little pussyholes!!!!," he urged. While we're not the biggest fans of a word for vagina being used in a derogatory way, it's great to see the grime heavyweight backing such an important cause.
Lift the pay cap you little pussyholes!!!! https://t.co/qgqdrsQj8L— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017
The RCN say they are "calling on the Chancellor to value nursing by lifting the 1% pay cap in the autumn Budget."
Stormzy was also typically outspoken at last night's GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was presented an award for Solo Artist of the Year by Corbyn himself. During his acceptance speech he called Prime Minister Theresa May a "paigon", which many misheard as "pig".
The south Londoner appeared to be having the time of his life, racking up selfies with everyone from Ronan Keating...
At these events I just run up to everyone and beg it man just met ronan keaton are you mad— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017
... To Anthony Joshua...
Didn't know there could be so much sexiness in one pic wow @Stormzy1 @anthonyfjoshua ?? pic.twitter.com/M4h9bqoMjJ— Laura Priestley (@Priestley9Laura) September 5, 2017
... and even Liam Gallagher.
This is the best picture I've ever seen.@Stormzy1 @liamgallagher ?? pic.twitter.com/JQxZhInGTh— cam munday (@cammunday66) September 5, 2017
Advertisement