How Celebs Are Voting In The General Election

On the whole, celebrities aren't known for making political endorsements. Most of them seem too afraid of what their fans, management and PR people might think of their beliefs, so they just don't bother saying anything. In the run-up to this general election, however, something seems to have switched, with many laying their cards on the virtual table that is social media.
So, whose box will the stars be placing their 'x' in this year? Well, one party has a pretty clear lead when it comes to celebrity endorsements.