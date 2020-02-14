Story from Music

Twitter Thinks Billie Eilish’s James Bond Theme Is So Good, It Already Deserves The Oscar

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Shutterstock/Tinseltown
After teasing fans for weeks, Billie Eilish finally dropped her James Bond theme song. Titled “No Time to Die,” the new Eilish track features the same kind of poetic lyrics and moody melody that the singer won multiple Grammy awards for...and naturally, Twitter is obsessed. 
No Time to Die is the name of the upcoming James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig in his allegedly final round as 007. Not much is known about the plot, but the trailer hints that Bond will be betrayed by a woman he loves, whose secrets “will be the death” of him. Eilish’s song isn’t specifically about the secret agent man, but it is a heartbreaking tale of love found, then destroyed by lies. 
“Was I stupid to love you?/Was I reckless to help?/Was it obvious to everybody else?/That I'd fallen for a lie/You were never on my side,” Eilish sings. “Fool me once, fool me twice/How you dare the paradise/Now you'll never see me cry/There's just no time to die.”
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said of the honor in a press release. 
Her brother and producer FINNEAS added: 
“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”
Twitter couldn’t say enough about the new, haunting track — and many think that Eilish will score the Oscar for it come 2021.
Eilish, the youngest artist to work on a song for the spy thriller franchise, could very well be on her way to an Academy Award. In 2016, Sam Smith won the Best Original Song Oscar for his song “Writing’s On the Wall,” from the Bond film Spectre. Adele also won the Academy Award in 2012 for her song “Skyfall,” off the film of the same name’s soundtrack.
Eilish will perform "No Time to Die" live for the first time at the BRITs on February 18, 2020.
