It seems Taylor Swift isn't the only singer returning from a long musical hiatus. It's been three years since Sam Smith dropped his critically acclaimed debut In The Lonely Hour, which earned him four Grammys, but he's finally back. Smith announced on Twitter he'll be releasing new music "very very very very soon," which should make fans very, very, very, very happy.
In a note, Smith thanked his fans for letting him have a little time to himself. "Thank you for being so patient," he wrote. "And for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely." The time, the "Stay With Me" singer admits, has "rejuvenated" him and left him with "so many stories I can't wait to tell you" with songs that may or may not have us bawling our eyes out.
Back in June, Smith announced he was recording a new album posting photos from the studio on Instagram. Two days ago, he posted a rather suggestive black and white photo of himself holding a microphone captioned "Rehearsing," which seems to suggest a live performance is imminent. After posting Instas with mysterious captions like "Filming - Day 1" and "Filming - Last Day," some have even wondered whether Smith's going to pull a Beyoncé and release a visual album.
Smith doesn't even attempt to answer any of those questions in his letter; instead, he admits he's "scared & excited" about dropping a new album. It should be noted that the last time Smith made headlines was for his speech at the 2016 Academy Awards where he won Best Original Song for "Writing's On The Wall" from Spectre. He was criticized (and later apologized) for saying he was the first openly gay man to win an Oscar when he wasn't. Days after the speech, Smith took a break from Twitter.
After that fiasco, no one would blame him for being apprehensive about getting back into the limelight, especially since his music is so personal to him. "I've poured my soul and heart into this record," Smith wrote, signing off with, "Love to you all, and see you in the not so distant future."
With that, Smith is back, but his return is still as mysterious as ever.
