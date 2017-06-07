Get ready to cry your heart out. Soul-wrenching artist Sam Smith has announced that his next album is on the way! Tissues at the ready.
The 25-year-old singer hasn't released any new music since his 2014 debut album, In the Lonely Hour. The album earned him four Grammys and featuring the chart-topping song, "Stay With Me." During his sold-out concert tour, Smith experienced a vocal cord hemorrhage that required him to cancel some of the shows. Then, in 2016, he won an Oscar for "Writing's On The Wall," a song from the James Bond movie Spectre. This may be enough success for a lifetime, but fans are hungry for more.
Where is Sam Smith? Is he ok? Is he making more music? When can we expect his sophomore album?— Sam White (@samwhiteout) June 4, 2017
Asking on behalf of my ears, heart, & soul.
And, finally, Smith has answers.
He posted a series of photos onto Instagram Tuesday, each one revealing that he is back in the studio recording a new album! The glowing shots of Smith around the studio all have the caption "Recording x" just in case you missed the memo. Understandably, Smith's fans, who call themselves "Little Sailors," lost it.
Little sailors its the moment we have all been waiting for........ @samsmithworld is back!!!!! Time to celebrate! ???? pic.twitter.com/KhuFT9yU8z— Littlesailor (@Lsailorsworld) June 6, 2017
Oh my gosh! Have you got any idea how much we missed you?! ??❤ Missed everything about you!— SamSmith isthe Best (@SSmithistheBest) June 6, 2017
The English artist is just as excited as fans are.
"Reading through all your comments," he tweeted. "Love you all so much. Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!"
So, what might this album be like? Smith is known for his ballads and, if we're lucky, we'll have a few of those to try (and fail) to sing along to. One Instagram photo from April 6 shows Smith hanging out with rapper and producer Timbaland. This led to speculation that he might have something to do with Smith's new album. A heavier R&B influence sounds good to us. If it's anything like the last one, Smith's album is sure to top charts.
Smith hasn't confirmed a date for the release yet, but for the fans' sake, we're hoping it's soon.
