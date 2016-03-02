Sam Smith Is Taking A Break From Twitter

Sam Smith is stepping away from Twitter for a while in the wake of his Oscars night mistake.
Sunday should have been an amazing night for Smith. He won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall" (which he shared with Jimmy Napes) from the movie Spectre. But when he accepted the award, he seemed to give himself a place in LGBT history that he hadn't actually earned. Smith said, "I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen and he said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar. If this is the case, even if it isn't the case, I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world." But as many on the internet, and eventually McKellen himself pointed out, a number of openly gay men have won Oscars.
With criticism still flying his way, Smith took to Twitter the day after the Oscars ceremony to apologize for his gaffe, specifically telling Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black that he was sorry "for the mix up." And on March 1, he sent out a tweet announcing his upcoming period of Twitter silence, writing, "I'm logging off for a while. Some Martinis shaken not stirred are definitely in order."
I'm logging off for a while. Some Martinis shaken not stirred are definitely in order.— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) March 1, 2016
