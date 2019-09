Update: Sam Smith Responds To Criticism Of His Oscars Speech

This story was originally published on February 29 at 9:00 a.m.And the award for biggest post-Oscars drama goes to... Dustin Lance Black and Sam Smith!Sam Smith's acceptance speech for Best Original Song didn't go over too well with the Milk screenwriter . That's because Smith erroneously suggested that he was the first openly gay man to win an Oscar. He's actually not, and Black is one of the out men to beat him to the punch, when he took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 2009 ceremony.There's also the matter of Black's handsome fiancé, British diver Tom Daley. In addition to sharing a video clip of his own acceptance speech, Black's tweet to Smith accused the singer of making the moves on his man. Mic drop.