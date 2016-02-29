Update: Sam Smith Responds To Criticism Of His Oscars Speech

Update: Sam Smith has checked Twitter and is now ready to respond to Dustin Lance Black's grievances.
Apologies for the mix up @DLanceBlack I'll be sure to check out your films now x Belated Congrats on the Oscar x— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016
Smith also addressed complaints accusing him of wrongly taking credit for being the first openly gay person to win an Oscar. It was Refinery29's Vanessa Golembewski who informed him backstage that he didn't hold that distinction.
Second openly gay man to win an oscar or third or fourth or 100th, It wasn't my point.— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016
My point was to shine some light on the LGBT community who i love so dearly.— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016
This story was originally published on February 29 at 9:00 a.m.
And the award for biggest post-Oscars drama goes to... Dustin Lance Black and Sam Smith!
Sam Smith's acceptance speech for Best Original Song didn't go over too well with the Milk screenwriter. That's because Smith erroneously suggested that he was the first openly gay man to win an Oscar. He's actually not, and Black is one of the out men to beat him to the punch, when he took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 2009 ceremony.
There's also the matter of Black's handsome fiancé, British diver Tom Daley. In addition to sharing a video clip of his own acceptance speech, Black's tweet to Smith accused the singer of making the moves on his man. Mic drop.
Hey @SamSmithWorld, if you have no idea who I am, it may be time to stop texting my fiancé. Here's a start: https://t.co/8hGTRtIaMK— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 29, 2016
Smith hasn't yet responded to the tweet (to be fair, he's probably nursing a hangover from last night's parties). Will we get a sharp rebuttal or a humble mea culpa? Can we have an Oscar duel, or should we just hope they make peace with the fact that they're both talented gay men with Oscars?
