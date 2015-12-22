This Is The LGBT Rights Miniseries We'll All Be Watching

If you loved the film Milk, you're bound to love this news about the new miniseries ABC is bringing to life.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the 2008 Sean Penn film, will reunite with director Gus Van Sant for an 8-hour series about the LGBT rights movement. ABC has picked up the miniseries, When We Rise, which follows the birth of LGBT activism in San Francisco up to the present day.
Van Sant, who was nominated for Best Director for his work on Milk, is expected to direct the series' first two hours. Black has written the series, and will executive-produce alongside Van Sant, Milk producer Bruce Cohen, and Laurence Mark.
Casting news and character details have yet to be divulged. As such, it's unclear if Milk stars like Penn, James Franco, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, Joseph Cross, Emile Hirsch, or Alison Pill will be involved.
We don't doubt that we'll be glued to the TV screen for the premiere. Kudos to ABC for including more LGBT characters in its increasingly diverse lineup.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the 2008 Sean Penn film, will reunite with director Gus Van Sant for an 8-hour series about the LGBT rights movement. ABC has picked up the miniseries, When We Rise, which follows the birth of LGBT activism in San Francisco up to the present day.
Van Sant, who was nominated for Best Director for his work on Milk, is expected to direct the series' first two hours. Black has written the series, and will executive-produce alongside Van Sant, Milk producer Bruce Cohen, and Laurence Mark.
Casting news and character details have yet to be divulged. As such, it's unclear if Milk stars like Penn, James Franco, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, Joseph Cross, Emile Hirsch, or Alison Pill will be involved.
We don't doubt that we'll be glued to the TV screen for the premiere. Kudos to ABC for including more LGBT characters in its increasingly diverse lineup.
Advertisement