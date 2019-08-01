Malia Obama Just Wore Our Favorite Dad Trend —& Nailed It

Never — seriously, never — would we have guessed that after years of mocking our parents for their style choices we’d actually be taking tips from them. But after chunky sneakers and fanny packs experienced a renaissance, we weren't at all surprised to see yet another dad-inspired trend make its way into the spotlight — and we're kind of into it. This summer, we’re making a case for — wait for it — Hawaiian shirts. And even Malia Obama is loving the trend: she was spotted wearing a blue version at brunch with her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson and his family. And can you blame her? Between their tropical print, button front, and billowy fit, what's not to love?
But before you get Tommy Bahama-wearing dads on the beach vibes, give us a listen. This trend has gotten a major overhaul, and we’re falling for it — hard. Added details like piped seams and belted waists make all the difference. Plus, you can play around with buttons for added interest. Just fasten a few up top while leaving the bottom open for a breezy transition out of the dad-zone.
Ahead, we've rounded up 20 Hawaiian shirts that'll have you feeling like you're on vacation — even when you're not.