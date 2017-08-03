Today is National Watermelon Day! If you need more ways to celebrate check out the best hacks for hacking into the fruit below — and also be sure to scroll through our top ten summer essentials for all your watermelon needs.
This story was originally published on July 17, 2016.
Summer is all about watermelon. Sliced into sweet, cool wedges, the pink fruit is always the perfect, refreshing addition to a picnic or cookout. But as much as we love eating it, cutting the damn thing is another story.
We've already shared one easy way to slice them up, but if you're looking for more creative cutting tips, the internet is full of them. Check out the some of the best, below, and get ready to take your summer fruit game to the next level.
1. Core your watermelon
What works for a pineapple, will do wonders for a watermelon!
2. Skin your watermelon
Impress the cookout crowds with this crafty party trick.
3. Slice your watermelon into perfect portions
These longer wedges are the perfect for grab-and-go snacking.
4. Make a watermelon keg
Utilize the entire melon with this creative tip.
5. Cube your watermelon
6. Juice your watermelon
Food Network star, Alton Brown, shows us how to properly get all that good juice out of our melons — mess-free!
