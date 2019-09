Whether it's squeezing lemon in my water in the morning or taking watermelon shots at the weekend BBQ, my fruit intake practically doubles during summer. Right now my fridge is looking like a fresh fruit basket, but I've also noticed fruit coming into my life in other ways. Recently, plum face oils and watermelon masks brought the fruity trend to my face. Then, the food group ended up on my Instagram timeline in a whole new way — nail art.