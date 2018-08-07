Whether it's squeezing lemon in my water in the morning or taking watermelon shots at the weekend BBQ, my fruit intake practically doubles during summer. Right now my fridge is looking like a fresh fruit basket, but I've also noticed fruit coming into my life in other ways. Recently, plum face oils and watermelon masks brought the fruity trend to my face. Then, the food group ended up on my Instagram timeline in a whole new way — nail art.
"Fruit nail art is great for those people that want to express themselves in a fresh and colourful way," nail artist Betina Goldstein tells Refinery29. Limes, cherries, oranges, and other fruits are perfect manicure inspiration, whether you're into minimalist designs or full-on finger bling.
With summer still going strong, it's the perfect time to join in on the trend before we're back to darker polish shades. If you can't decide what fruit to go for or how to accomplish the trend without it looking childish, we've rounded up inspo from our favourite Instagram artists. Ahead, the fruity summer nail art trend to try now.