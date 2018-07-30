If you haven't learned by now, there are a lot of places on your body to get a tattoo. In fact, you can virtually get one anywhere, from the inside of your mouth to the bottom of your foot. Still, we're always in the market for a new, trendy placement to try, and we think we've finally found the perfect post-summer spot: the ditch.
So what's the ditch? It's the inner part of either your elbow or your knee and one of the more difficult areas on the body to tattoo. It's also trending like crazy, according to Burak Moreno, tattoo artist at Fleur Noire in New York. He confirms that our recent Instagram findings are correct: There's been a major uptick in requests for the ditch. "It was a placement everyone used to avoid three years ago, but now I see it every day more and more often," he reports. What's more, Laura Martinez, another artist from Fleur Noire, says that the discrete placement is becoming even more popular than the wrist for dainty script.
Moreno says it's how tattoos age in that spot is what makes it difficult — and the pain, too. "Fine lines are very easy to blow up on thin skin," he says, noting that his own recent ditch tattoo was one of the most painful he's ever gotten, calling it a 9 out of 10 for personal discomfort. Pain and fading aside, Moreno confirms that ditch tattoos end up being some of the most beautiful work you can wear..if you find a talented artist that can keep the lines precise so they maintain their shape through the years.
Already inspired to get one for yourself? Good, because we've got plenty of inspiration ahead from Moreno, Martinez, and plenty of other tattoo artists on IG.