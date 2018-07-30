Moreno says it's how tattoos age in that spot is what makes it difficult — and the pain, too. "Fine lines are very easy to blow up on thin skin," he says, noting that his own recent ditch tattoo was one of the most painful he's ever gotten, calling it a 9 out of 10 for personal discomfort. Pain and fading aside, Moreno confirms that ditch tattoos end up being some of the most beautiful work you can wear..if you find a talented artist that can keep the lines precise so they maintain their shape through the years.