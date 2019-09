So what's the ditch? It's the inner part of either your elbow or your knee and one of the more difficult areas on the body to tattoo. It's also trending like crazy, according to Burak Moreno , tattoo artist at Fleur Noire in New York. He confirms that our recent Instagram findings are correct: There's been a major uptick in requests for the ditch. "It was a placement everyone used to avoid three years ago, but now I see it every day more and more often," he reports. What's more, Laura Martinez , another artist from Fleur Noire, says that the discrete placement is becoming even more popular than the wrist for dainty script.