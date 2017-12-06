Drake Is Teaming Up With Canada Goose On Millennial Pink Winter Wear

Drake set the vibe for your summer wardrobe, and now he has some more warm things for your headtop. We knew the rapper was up to something when he Instagrammed a rack of what appeared to be millennial pink bomber jackets. And though he didn’t offer up any further information (other than leaving a single rose emoji to caption the image), Refinery29 can exclusively reveal that October’s Very Own is partnering with Canada Goose to go satin.
On Friday, the Canadian brands will launch a capsule collection that reimagines Canada Goose’s iconic Chilliwack bomber, aviator hats, beanies, parkas, and scarves in pink dawn and steel gray, for “the urban adventurer who refuses to let the cold stop their relentless exploration of cityscapes,” the releases reads. That, the average person who just wants to put it on the ‘gram. The pieces stay true to Canada Goose’s legacy in aviation (think the bomber and the pilot’s hat) but touches like gold hardware and zippers are all OVO. Prices start at $95 for a beanie and the bomber is the most expensive, retailing for $1,095, which begs you to Cue Drake’s “Fancy.” But don’t run to tattoo his name on your heart just yet: The selection features October’s Very Own tonally embroidered in script on the back and front left of the chest.
What can we say? That Drake certainly knows how to take care of us. Click ahead to see the entire collection.