Ariana Grande Steps Out In A Totally New Look Following Breakup

In her first appearance since breaking off her engagement with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande tried on a completely different look.
For the filming of A Very Wicked Halloween, the NBC special celebrating Wicked's 15th anniversary, Grande belted out her favorite song from the musical wearing dark green sparkly lipstick, and some sparkly lime green eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.
For a star who consistently rocks the same look, with overdrawn light pink or beige lipstick and an exaggerated cat-eye, the switch-up made Grande nearly unrecognizable. But given that Wicked does center around Elphaba, a green-skinned woman who eventually becomes The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West, the color scheme made sense.
Advertisement
And, it might have given her the extra confidence she needed to step onto a stage for the first time since the split. Taking to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the show, she didn't shy away from expressing how she was really feeling that day. "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today," she wrote on Instagram stories. "Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either! ... Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love.”
Though we have to wait until October 29 to see Grande's performance on NBC, we already know from fan videos that she belted the musical's "The Wizard & I."
Refinery29 has reached out to Dedivanovic for more details on the makeup — but three happy and confident Instagram posts from Grande show he did a job well done.
Related Video:
Advertisement