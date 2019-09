Have You Noticed That Ariana Grande Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends?

Since breaking out of the Nickelodeon mold and settling into pop superstardom, the songstress has become almost as famous for her high ponytails and cat-eyes as she is her vocal chops. But there are a few things Grande always does that fly under the radar. For example: carefully-placed highlighter, bubblegum-pink lips, and a modern take on eye makeup. Oh, and let's not forget her expertly-applied body makeup. Want to see all the trends the singer has on constant rotation? Check out the slides ahead.