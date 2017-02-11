Have You Noticed That Ariana Grande Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends?

When you think about signature beauty looks, we're guessing icons like Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, and Twiggy come to mind. But a steady aesthetic isn't relegated to old Hollywood stars. Just look at Ariana Grande.
Since breaking out of the Nickelodeon mold and settling into pop superstardom, the songstress has become almost as famous for her high ponytails and cat-eyes as she is her vocal chops. But there are a few things Grande always does that fly under the radar. For example: carefully-placed highlighter, bubblegum-pink lips, and a modern take on eye makeup. Oh, and let's not forget her expertly-applied body makeup. Want to see all the trends the singer has on constant rotation? Check out the slides ahead.