This Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Makeup Look Is SO Easy To Recreate

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Say 'Brigitte Bardot hair' and everyone pictures her voluminous bouffant. Say 'Brigitte Bardot eyes' and smudgy, sultry winged liner comes to all our minds. That universal recognition is what makes a beauty icon. We decided to recreate the French bombshell's look with a modern twist in the video above. It's the perfect tutorial to save for your next date night.
