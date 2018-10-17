It Looks Like Ariana Grande Is Already Covering Up Her Pete Davidson Tattoos

We knew it'd only be a matter of time until Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, the couple whose whirlwind romance involved them getting a whopping 16 tattoos together, started removing those tattoos since reportedly breaking off their engagement. But still, it's a bit of a bummer to see this first one go.
In her first appearance since the split, at the filming of the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween, which celebrates the musical Wicked's 15th anniversary, Grande appeared not only sans her engagement ring, but also sans one of her more sentimental Davidson-inspired tattoos.
Thanks to a video posted by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic of Grande's performance of "The Wizard & I" at the show, fans noticed that where there used to be "Pete" written across the middle of her ring finger, it now looks like there's a beige bandage.
"Bye ring, bye tattoo," one commenter wrote. When another asked "Where's her tattoo?" one commenter responded with: "Her tattoo of ‘Pete’ is covered with a band-aid."
Indeed, if you look very, very closely, you can see a bit of glare in the middle of her ring finger when she bends it around the microphone, and that's exactly where the "Pete" tattoo used to be. And yes, it does look like there's a band-aid there. Since covering it up with makeup would have been a more effective way to make it invisible, it's more likely a last-minute fix or remnants from a fresh tattoo cover-up. Or, maybe she just cut her finger slicing vegetables at the worst possible time and this is all just a big misunderstanding (maybe). It's still too early to tell.
While Grande was able to cover up a tattoo with something as simple as a tiny bandage, Davidson's 10 Grande-inspired tattoos are unfortunately going to be much harder for him to mask.
